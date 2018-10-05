Deb Seltzer, Athana Kontinos and Jasmine O’Grady | MLSC

Deb Seltzer has been promoted to program director, Athana Kontinos has been named program coordinator and Jasmine O’Grady is a new office assistant with Maryland Legal Services Corporation.

In her new role, Seltzer will oversee MLSC’s grantmaking process and other special projects. She holds a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University and has a background in nonprofit management and fundraising. She most recently served as grants manager with MLSC.

Kontinos will be responsible for database management and assisting in a variety of grantmaking and communications activities. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Baruch College. She most recently served as business development director for a private company and also has years of nonprofit experience.

O’Grady will provide office and administrative support in her new position. She is a graduate of the Community College of Baltimore County and has five years of administrative experience.