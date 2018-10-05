Quantcast

Deb Seltzer, Athana Kontinos and Jasmine O’Grady | MLSC

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2018

From top, Deb Seltzer, Athana Kontinos and Jasmine O'Grady.

Deb Seltzer has been promoted to program director, Athana Kontinos has been named program coordinator and Jasmine O’Grady is a new office assistant with Maryland Legal Services Corporation.

In her new role, Seltzer will oversee MLSC’s grantmaking process and other special projects. She holds a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University and has a background in nonprofit management and fundraising. She most recently served as grants manager with MLSC.

Kontinos will be responsible for database management and assisting in a variety of grantmaking and communications activities. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Baruch College. She most recently served as business development director for a private company and also has years of nonprofit experience.

O’Grady will provide office and administrative support in her new position. She is a graduate of the Community College of Baltimore County and has five years of administrative experience.

 

