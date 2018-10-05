Gordon Feinblatt launches team for startups, entrepreneurs

Gordon Feinblatt LLC is launching a team of attorneys that will serve the legal needs of startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses through every step of getting their companies up and running.

The EMERGE team covers a range of practice areas including technology and intellectual property, financial services, employment, corporate, securities, trusts and estates, health care and real estate law, the firm said in a press release.

“We are excited to offer startups and small businesses a great depth of service that includes introductions and networking opportunities that they may need,” said chairman & CEO Barry F. Rosen in a press release.

Attorney Michele Bresnick Walsh will lead the new team. She is also a member of the firm’s business, energy and environmental, financial services, health care, real estate, securities and technology and intellectual property teams.

“Michele’s diverse experience makes her the ideal leader for a team that will provide inter-disciplinary and collaborative advice to clients spanning industries,” Rosen said.

The team had an inaugural launch party last week at City Garage in Baltimore.