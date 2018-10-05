M. Natalie McSherry | Kramon & Graham

M. Natalie McSherry, a principal at Kramon & Graham PA, was elected chair of the board with the Maryland Legal Services Corporation, the woman in MLSC’s 36-year history to hold this position.

McSherry is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with more than 40 years of experience in commercial litigation and health care law. She is a graduate of Manhattanville College and the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

McSherry has served on the MLSC board since 2012 and succeeds Glenn Ivey as board chair. She was recently awarded The Daily Record’s Leadership in Law Lifetime Achievement Award and also serves on the boards of the Maryland Bar Foundation, St. Ignatius Loyola Academy and Woodsboro Bank.