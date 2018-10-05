McDaniel to open $6.6 million Gill Center renovation

McDaniel College in Westminster is set to open a $6.6 million renovation of its Gill Center, which will house the college’s kinesiology program along with the school’s athletic teams.

The college will hold a ribbon cutting for the new building Saturday.

The 10-month renovation added and modernized classroom space, laboratories, a seminar room and faculty offices. The labs include a human performance lab, a neuromuscular performance lab and a human anatomy and physiology lab.

Some of the new classroom space is in enclosed spaces above the gymnasium and can also be used for events.

Funding for the renovations included $3 million from the state of Maryland and private donations.

McDaniel is the only independent college in Maryland to offer kinesiology as a major, the school said. Kinesiology is also one of the school’s most popular majors.

The original Gill center was built in two phases. The first built the gymnasium in 1939. In 1984, the school opened the second phase including a field house, fitness center, wrestling room and locker facilities.

The outside of the building went unchanged during the renovation.