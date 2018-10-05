Path to Excellence networking series stops in Baltimore County

Top 100 and Leading Women honorees gather for a group photo at the Baltimore County Path to Excellence networking event at Towson offices of Pessin Katz Law P.A. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
Event attendees listen as The Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner addresses the crowd during the Path to Excellence networking event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, speaks at the Path to Excellence networking event. The foundation was the featured nonprofit at the event and attendees brought school supplies to be shared with teachers across Baltimore County. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
From left, Karen Singer, a principal at KMS Partners; Nicole Ames, the chief business development officer with Pessin Katz Law P.A.; Kristi Halford, the chief development officer with Girl Scouts of Central Maryland; and Barbara Gassaway, president and founder of The Research Group, enjoy their time at the Path to Excellence event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
From left, Lynnlee Friia, director of human resources shared services with Catholic Charities; Darice Dixon, senior account manager with The Daily Record; and Natasha Dartigue, Deputy District Public Defender in District 1 of the Maryland Office of Public Defender, take time for a photo during the Path to Excellence networking series event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
From left, Phyllis H. Panopoulos, an area manager of commercial development with Daikin North America LLC; Marjorie Hampson, director of the Baltimore County Office of Tourism; and Susan Ehman, appointment secretary with the office of the executive of Baltimore County, were on hand for the Path to Excellence networking series event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
Salli Ward, left, owner of Wonderful Wardrobes chats with Kaye Cosimano, assistant director of finance with Ecosystem Investment Partners, at the Path to Excellence networking series event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
From left, Laura Lemon, associate director of The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools Inc.; Tom Maze, president of Polaris Profiles; Deborah Phelps, executive director of The Education Foundation of BCPS; and Tricia Love Thomas, treasurer with The Education Foundation of BCPS, pose for a photo during the Path to Excellence networking series event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
From left, Bonnie Heneson, CEO of Bonnie Heneson Communications; Lenore Koors, of the The National Children’s Guild Fund; and Tonee Lawson, founder and executive director of The Be. Org, take a break for a photo during the Path to Excellence networking series event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record, welcomes the nearly 100 guests to the offices of Pessin Katz Law P.A. in Towson for the latest Path to Excellence networking series event. (Photo by Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)
Close to 100 guests gathered at the offices of Pessin Katz Law P.A. in Towson Sept. 25 to enjoy The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series to share and celebrate the connections that have shaped and advanced their careers.
The event was held in conjunction with the release of the September issue of the Path to Excellence magazine, which focused on law. The issue examined the increase in women judges across the state; women leaders in law firms and offices and how they are helping the next generation of lawyers; a look at women who became partners early in their careers while also balancing raising a family and community involvement; and women lawyers who also found their career path outside of the courtroom.
Former Circle of Excellence, Top 100 Women and Leading Women honorees were co-hosts for the event including Patricia McHugh Lambert, a member with PK Law and president of the Executive Alliance; Karen Bond, executive director of Boys Hope and Girls Hope of Baltimore; Lyn Cason, the managing director and co-chair of the diversity practice and global sector leader for advertising, media and publishing with Stanton Chase; Diane D’Aiutolo, a partner with Tydings & Rosenberg, LLP; Aileen Eskildsen, a director at Ellin & Tucker; Barbara Gassaway, president and founder of The Research Group; Mary Jean Herron, CEO of Wilmax Strategic Advisory; Lisa Hayes, a senior vice president and senior wealth planner with PNC Bank; Lisa Manzone, senior vice president of human relations with McCormick & Co.; Ann Quinn, principal with Quinn Strategy Group; Karen Singer, principal with KMS Consulting; Stacie Tobin, a partner with Venable LLP; Jenny Trostel, director of development with the Institute of Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; and Margaret Wood, owner of Wood Consulting Services.
The nonprofit beneficiary of the event was the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools. Attendees helped the group by donating school supplies for Baltimore County teachers and their classrooms.
The 2018 networking series is sponsored by Keswick and Executive Alliance was the host sponsor.
The November Path to Excellence networking event is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Salisbury University. For updates and details, go to thedailyrecord.com/path-to-excellence/calendar/.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.