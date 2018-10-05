Path to Excellence networking series stops in Baltimore County

Close to 100 guests gathered at the offices of Pessin Katz Law P.A. in Towson Sept. 25 to enjoy The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series to share and celebrate the connections that have shaped and advanced their careers.

The event was held in conjunction with the release of the September issue of the Path to Excellence magazine, which focused on law. The issue examined the increase in women judges across the state; women leaders in law firms and offices and how they are helping the next generation of lawyers; a look at women who became partners early in their careers while also balancing raising a family and community involvement; and women lawyers who also found their career path outside of the courtroom.

Former Circle of Excellence, Top 100 Women and Leading Women honorees were co-hosts for the event including Patricia McHugh Lambert, a member with PK Law and president of the Executive Alliance; Karen Bond, executive director of Boys Hope and Girls Hope of Baltimore; Lyn Cason, the managing director and co-chair of the diversity practice and global sector leader for advertising, media and publishing with Stanton Chase; Diane D’Aiutolo, a partner with Tydings & Rosenberg, LLP; Aileen Eskildsen, a director at Ellin & Tucker; Barbara Gassaway, president and founder of The Research Group; Mary Jean Herron, CEO of Wilmax Strategic Advisory; Lisa Hayes, a senior vice president and senior wealth planner with PNC Bank; Lisa Manzone, senior vice president of human relations with McCormick & Co.; Ann Quinn, principal with Quinn Strategy Group; Karen Singer, principal with KMS Consulting; Stacie Tobin, a partner with Venable LLP; Jenny Trostel, director of development with the Institute of Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; and Margaret Wood, owner of Wood Consulting Services.

The nonprofit beneficiary of the event was the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools. Attendees helped the group by donating school supplies for Baltimore County teachers and their classrooms.

The 2018 networking series is sponsored by Keswick and Executive Alliance was the host sponsor.

The November Path to Excellence networking event is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Salisbury University. For updates and details, go to thedailyrecord.com/path-to-excellence/calendar/.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.