Quantcast

Court of Special Appeals tips straight from the chief judge

By: Special to The Daily Record October 5, 2018

A conversation with Court of Special Appeals Chief Judge Patrick L. Woodward from “Appellate Practice for the Maryland Lawyer: State and Federal, Fifth Edition."

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo