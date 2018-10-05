Quantcast

US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber October 5, 2018

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September — the lowest level since December 1969 — signaling how the longest streak of hiring on record has put millions of Americans back to work.

