EDGAR BONILLA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Golden rule Following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Edgar Bonilla, appellant, was convicted of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Bonilla raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the trial court erred in allowing the prosecutor to make an improper “golden ...

