JEREMY ADEM ALI-SAID v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Parole eligibility Jeremy Adem Ali-Said, appellant, appeals the denial, by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, of his motion to correct illegal sentence. Read the opinion

