Valneva gets FDA approval for shorter dosing schedule for vaccine

By: Daily Record Staff October 8, 2018

Valneva US has received FDA approval for a shorter dosing regimen for its Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine, allowing patients to protect themselves in less time.

