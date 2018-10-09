Quantcast

Man who spent 16 years in jail sues Baltimore police for wrongful conviction

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 9, 2018

A man who spent 16 years in prison for murder before another man's confession came to light is suing the Baltimore Police Department and more than a dozen officers for depriving him of his constitutional rights.

