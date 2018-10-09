Quantcast

Jealous says Hogan picking on his speech impediment

Hogan team says Democrat's misstatements are his own fault

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 9, 2018

Maryland's Democratic nominee for governor is accusing Gov. Larry Hogan of bullying after the incumbent Republican released a video of verbal gaffes Ben Jealous attributed to his lifelong struggle with stuttering. The comments come a day after Hogan released a video late Monday in which Jealous said he would be the next governor of Virginia. The ...

