KEVIN R. WASHINGTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Carjacking Kevin R. Washington, appellant, was convicted of carjacking by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. On appeal, Washington challenges the sufficiency of the evidence supporting his conviction. Specifically, he claims that there was “no independent corroboration of testimony of Antonio Jones, an undisputed accomplice, ...

