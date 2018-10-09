Quantcast

Looking back, Leana Wen wishes she’d pushed Md. harder for funds

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 9, 2018

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen will leave her post this week, one whirlwind month after announcing she would become the new national president of Planned Parenthood. At Planned Parenthood Wen will travel the nation in support of the organization’s mission of providing sexual health care and preserving access for women to abortion services. She ...

