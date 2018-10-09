Quantcast

RASHADD ALEXIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Conspiracy to commit murder This appeal arises from the Circuit Court of Prince George’s County. By indictment, appellant, Rashadd Alexis, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bobby Ennels, first-degree murder of Anthony Cash, attempted first-degree murder of Frances Lammons, first-degree assault of Frances Lammons. He was also ...

