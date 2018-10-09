Quantcast

Rosedale Federal opens new branch in Dundalk

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2018

Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association, an independent mutual savings and loan institution headquartered in Perry Hall, opened a new branch in Dundalk Tuesday at 1301 Merritt Blvd. The bank has 10 branches, including locations in Perry Hall, White Marsh, Abingdon, Forest Hill, Bel Air, Rosedale, Overlea, Kenwood, Towson and now Dundalk. Expanding into the Dundalk area ...

