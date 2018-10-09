Quantcast

Department store chain sues Sinclair, Tribune for antitrust violations

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 9, 2018

A department store chain is the latest to sue Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media Co. alleging the media companies conspired to drive up prices of local television advertising.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo