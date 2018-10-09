Quantcast

Ground Up

The Daily Record's real estate blog

The Forge in Dundalk to launch Community Development Week

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 9, 2018

A business incubator aimed at nurturing new firms in Dundalk is slated to celebrate its ceremonial opening as Community Development Week in Maryland begins. The Dundalk Renaissance Corp. and Community Development Network of Maryland will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility dubbed The Forge on Monday. The incubator is in the historic Dundalk Town Center. "I think ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo