Inaugural Audrey Leviton imPACT Awards highlight gala

PACT Executive Director Audrey Leviton, LCSW-C, center, gets a photo with Audrey Leviton imPACT Award winners Charlie Constable, head of private client at Brown Advisory, and Tim Hathaway, head of U.S. institutional business with Brown Advisory. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
PACT Executive Director Audrey Leviton, LCSW-C, center, joins imPACT Award winners Charlie Constable, left, head of private client at Brown Advisory; and Tim Hathaway, head of U.S. institutional business with Brown Advisory; with parents of children who have benefitted from PACT’s programs. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Guests attending the awards celebration at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum in Baltimore helped raise $70,000 for children and families served by PACT: Helping Children with Special Needs. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Mark Furst, xenior vice president of external relations for Kennedy Krieger Institute and current member of the PACT board of directors, speaks to the audience during the benefit that helped raise $70,000 for PACT’s specialized child care. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Tim Hathaway, head of U.S. institutional business with Brown Advisory and an imPACT Award honoree, address the crowd at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum. Hathaway is also a former member of PACT’s board of directors. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Charlie Constable, head of private client at Brown Advisory and a former member of PACT’s board of directors, delivers an address to the crowd at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum about his imPACT Award. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Guests enjoy happy hour as the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum in Baltimore played host to the inaugural imPACT Awards event. PACT was established in 1981 as one of Maryland’s earliest intervention programs for infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities and delays. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Audrey Leviton, the executive director of PACT: Helping Children with Special Needs, delivers remarks to guests at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum. The organization handed out the inaugural Audrey Leviton imPACT Awards in honor of Leviton’s 20 years of service. (Photo courtesy of PACT)
Community members, business leaders and health care professionals gathered at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum in Baltimore Sept. 13 for a special evening benefitting PACT: Helping Children with Special Needs.
Brown Advisory’s Charlie Constable, head of private client with the company, and Tim Hathaway, CFA, head of U.S. institutional business, were both given the inaugural Audrey Leviton imPACT Award, named in honor of PACT Executive Director Audrey Leviton for her 20 years of dedicated service.
The award, recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the organization for the benefit of its children and families. Constable and Hathaway both served as chairs of PACT’s board of directors and have played integral roles in raising critical funds for the organization. The two were members of the campaign committee that raised $1.3 million to build PACT’s current building and served as co-chairs of the imPACT campaign that raised $800,000 to support and grow PACT’s programs.
PACT promotes the development of young children with special needs and their families through specialized child care, early intervention services, family support, parent education and professional training. It specializes in working with children younger than 5 years old with special needs and their families.
The organization was established in 1981 as one of Maryland’s earliest intervention programs for infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities and delays. Today, PACT has two unique, specialized child care programs: World of Care, for medically fragile and/or developmentally delayed young children, and the Therapeutic Nursery, for young children and their parents experiencing homelessness.
