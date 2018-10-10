Inaugural Audrey Leviton imPACT Awards highlight gala

Community members, business leaders and health care professionals gathered at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum in Baltimore Sept. 13 for a special evening benefitting PACT: Helping Children with Special Needs.

Brown Advisory’s Charlie Constable, head of private client with the company, and Tim Hathaway, CFA, head of U.S. institutional business, were both given the inaugural Audrey Leviton imPACT Award, named in honor of PACT Executive Director Audrey Leviton for her 20 years of dedicated service.

The award, recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the organization for the benefit of its children and families. Constable and Hathaway both served as chairs of PACT’s board of directors and have played integral roles in raising critical funds for the organization. The two were members of the campaign committee that raised $1.3 million to build PACT’s current building and served as co-chairs of the imPACT campaign that raised $800,000 to support and grow PACT’s programs.

PACT promotes the development of young children with special needs and their families through specialized child care, early intervention services, family support, parent education and professional training. It specializes in working with children younger than 5 years old with special needs and their families.

The organization was established in 1981 as one of Maryland’s earliest intervention programs for infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities and delays. Today, PACT has two unique, specialized child care programs: World of Care, for medically fragile and/or developmentally delayed young children, and the Therapeutic Nursery, for young children and their parents experiencing homelessness.

