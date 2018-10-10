Quantcast

Md. agency spokeswoman sues after demotion for comment about Jealous

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 10, 2018

A state employee is asking a federal judge to stop the Department of Natural Resources from punishing her after she referred to a leading candidate for governor as an "a--clown" on social media. Candus Thomson, a spokeswomen for the Maryland Natural Resources Police,  was demoted last month from her position as spokeswoman for the agency after ...

