New Jim Rouse Visionary Society honors donors

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2018

Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Howard County General Hospital, established the Jim Rouse Visionary Society, recognizing donors who have demonstrated a commitment to the health and wellness of Howard County by giving $1 million or more to support the hospital’s efforts. Howard Hospital Foundation inducted inaugural members into the Jim Rouse Visionary Society during ...

