Poll: Hogan maintains double-digit lead; ‘unusual winds’ against Frosh

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 10, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan appears to be on track to become the first Republican since Theodore McKeldin to be re-elected in Maryland, according to a poll released Wednesday by Gonzales Research and Media Services. The poll, two weeks before the start of early voting in Maryland, finds Hogan with an 18-point lead — 54 to 36 percent ...

