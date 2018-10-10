Quantcast

Face of Baltimore police since 2015 riots resigns

By: Associated Press October 10, 2018

The chief spokesman of the Baltimore Police Department has resigned, saying there's been a long-term "systematic failure" of policing in the city, among other ills.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo