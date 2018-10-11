Quantcast

Baltimore still lacks comprehensive transportation plan

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 11, 2018

Michelle Pourciau said before she became director of Baltimore's Department of Transportation a year ago that the city didn't have a comprehensive transportation plan. There's now a baseline for a report in place, she said, during the Greater Baltimore Committee's Transportation Summit on Thursday. But city transportation still faces major challenges. There's limited program management tools, no ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo