Naval Academy tops list of best starting salaries for grads

Graduates of the United States Naval Academy receive higher starting salaries than any other college in Maryland, averaging $75,000 a year after graduation. That is also fifth-best in the nation, according to a SmartAsset report.

It may not be much of a surprise that graduates who become commissioned officers in the Navy or the Marine Corps receive the highest average salaries. The rest of the top 10 in Maryland may not be a revelation, either.

Johns Hopkins University, a college that makes consistent appearances at the top of best university lists, comes in second. Its graduates receive an average starting salary of $63,200.

Maryland’s flagship public university, the University of Maryland, College Park comes in next on the list, with average starting salaries of $57,600.

The other schools making the top 10 include University of Maryland, Baltimore; Loyola University Maryland; University of Maryland, Baltimore County; University of Maryland, University College; University of Baltimore; Towson University and Stevenson University.

Students looking at average starting salaries may also want to take a look at the average debt of students graduating from school.

LendEdu’s data released in August said students at Stevenson University graduate with the most debt in the state, averaging $37,000. SmartAsset said students at Stevenson University average a $47,000 average starting salary.