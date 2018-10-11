Quantcast

Sheppard Pratt breaks ground on Elkridge hospital campus

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 11, 2018

Sheppard Pratt Health System broke ground Thursday on a psychiatric hospital campus in Howard County meant to replacing an aging facility while providing state-of-the-art mental health treatment. The new Elkridge hospital will have 85 beds and replace a 78-bed facility in Ellicott City. The project is expected to cost about $96.5 million. “Our new hospital campus uniquely ...

