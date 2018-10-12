ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Do you want to be a trial lawyer? Leder & Hale, PC, a civil litigation defense firm, seeks an associate with 3-5 years experience to join their toxic tort, construction, and personal injury defense practice. Experience in insurance defense and clerkship a plus. Candidates must have a Maryland license in good standing, as well as practical experience in all aspects of litigation. Applicants should possess strong advocacy and research/writing skills. Please provide resume and salary requirements when applying. Resumes and inquiries are kept strictly confidential.