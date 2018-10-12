BCCC opens mock pharmacy training program

Baltimore City Community College, Goodwill Industries and CVS Health today celebrated the opening of a new mock pharmacy Friday, which will serve as an innovative classroom experience for aspiring pharmacy technicians and retail associates.

The CVS Mock Pharmacy, located on the Goodwill Industries campus in Baltimore, is a component of BCCC’s and Goodwill’s workforce training initiative for certified pharmacy technicians and retail sales associates. The program includes job readiness soft-skills training combined with classroom and field-based clinical instruction, creating a pipeline of pharmacy technicians and retail employees.

BCCC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Goodwill Industries in supporting students in adult basic education classes, as well as workforce training.

Pharmacy technician trainees will be provided a 16-week pre-apprenticeship program, consisting of pharmacy calculations and theory courses, and CPR certification at Goodwill’s Career Center, followed by a six-week pharmacy technician clinical externship provided by CVS Health. Each participant will sit for Maryland’s pharmacy technician certification exam upon the completion of the training program. Students who successfully complete the training will be eligible to apply for a job at CVS Pharmacy.

The opening also marked the first class of graduates in the Certified Pharmacy Technician program. These students completed three steps in their path to a great new career: mastering pharmacy calculations and pharmacy theory, as well as their 160-hour clinical experience with CVS Pharmacy.