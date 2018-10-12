Quantcast

CASA to break ground on new regional education and employment center

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

CASA, the region’s largest Latino and immigrant organization with nearly 100,000 members, will break ground Tuesday on a future regional education & employment center in southeast Baltimore. The new building will significantly expand CASA's capacity to connect employers with area residents, serve as a hub for multiracial youth education and leadership development programs, and support the ...

