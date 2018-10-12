Quantcast

DANIEL IAN FIELDS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Error coram nobis -- Ineffective assistance of counsel This appeal arises from the denial of a petition for a writ of error coram nobis filed in the Circuit Court for Cecil County by appellant, Daniel Fields. In that petition, Appellant claimed that his Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel had been ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo