Executive Alliance’s Women of Excellence celebrates 25 years

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

Executive Alliance, which promotes the advancement of women in professional and executive roles, will hold its 25th annual Women of Excellence Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Martin’s West with the theme “Celebrating 25 Years: The Power of Change.” Beth Comstock, former vice chair and chief marketing officer of General Electric, will be the ...

