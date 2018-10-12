Quantcast

FRANKLIN AJANG ENANG v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Error coram nobis -- Knowing and voluntary plea In 2010, appellant Franklin Enang (“Enang”) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Now facing deportation as a result of the conviction, Enang seeks coram nobis relief on the grounds that his guilty plea was neither knowing nor voluntary. The Circuit Court for Montgomery County ...

