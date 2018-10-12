Quantcast

JAMES FINNEYFROCK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Reasonable doubt In 1995, a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted James Finneyfrock, appellant, of the first-degree murder of his parents, and the court thereafter imposed two concurrent sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Finneyfrock thereafter unsuccessfully challenged those convictions on direct appeal, Finneyfrock ...

