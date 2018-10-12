James R. Benjamin Jr. | Gordon Feinblatt

James R. Benjamin Jr. has joined Gordon Feinblatt LLC as a member on the firm’s litigation, business law and Emerge teams.

Benjamin has litigated complex environmental and administrative matters and regularly counsels clients with regard to regulatory issues involving real property. He also has significant experience representing and advising minority-owned and women-owned businesses on certification and procurement matters as well as structuring and creating joint ventures and teaming arrangements. He advises businesses concerning MBE certification with MDOT and MBE/WBE certification in the Baltimore City Market Area under the Baltimore City Code.

Benjamin is a member of the Board of Visitors of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and the University of Maryland, College Park College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. He also serves on the Judge Alexander Williams Center for Education, Justice and Ethics Board of Directors.

In 2014, Benjamin was appointed by then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to co-chair a working group on the use and implementation of body-worn cameras by Baltimore law enforcement officers. He currently serves on the Baltimore County Human Relations Commission and co-chairs the Maryland Defense Counsel Judicial Selections Committee.

Benjamin was a former law clerk for Judge Ellen M. Heller in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. He also served as an assistant city solicitor with the Baltimore City Law Department. Benjamin is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park and University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.