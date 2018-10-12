Karen Bryant and Nikole McWright | Leadership Howard County

Leadership Howard County promoted Karen Bryant to director of communications and administration and named Nikole McWright event and operations assistant.

Bryant joined Leadership Howard County 10 years ago as the administrative manager after gaining experience in the nonprofit sector with the United Way of Central Maryland. In her new position, she is responsible for the overall organization-wide messaging and communications strategies. Bryant has volunteered with Carroll County schools, recreational and high school sports programs and churches. She holds a master’s degree in adulthood and aging from Notre Dame University of Maryland, a certificate in grant writing from Carroll Community College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Towson University.

McWright will be responsible for event coordination for ongoing programs and recruitment events held year-round. Prior to joining Leadership Howard County, she was a human resources specialist for impactHR and an HR manager at Eye Care Associates in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also gained experience in the nonprofit sector as a recruiter and youth counselor for Eckerd Connects in Clearwater, Florida. She holds a professional human resources certificate and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.