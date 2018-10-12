Quantcast

ROBERT NATHANIEL JONES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree sexual offense On the night of March 18, 2016, two Howard County police officers responded to a 9-1-1 distress call from a woman—later identified as the victim, Ms. C.—in a mobile home park in Jessup, Maryland. Police arrested Robert Jones (“Appellant”) for the alleged physical and sexual ...

