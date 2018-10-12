Thomas Wise | Weber Shandwick

Global communications firm Weber Shandwick has named Thomas Wise a senior associate, client experience digital in the agency’s Baltimore office.

Wise is responsible for managing marketing and digital programs for the firm’s energy, healthcare, telecom, corporate and institutional clients. He has specific expertise in digital marketing and advertising strategy, with responsibilities including marketing research, creative project management, client relationship management, and execution of integrated media campaigns.

Previously, Wise spent two years at McCann, where he planned, managed and implemented recruitment advertising campaigns for the U.S. Army.

Wise earned a Bachelor of Science in mass communication at Towson University and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in communications at The Johns Hopkins University.