TIMOTHY SCOTT MOXEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Waiver of jury trial -- Knowing On June 26, 2017, at a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County, Timothy Moxey, appellant, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor and sex abuse of a minor as a continuing course of conduct. On October 2, 2017, the trial court sentenced ...

