Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Sheppard Pratt building up; Sinclair in court again

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2018

Sheppard Pratt took a big step this week in addressing mental health needs in Baltimore with a brand new facility while Sinclair Broadcast Group will spend more time in court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo