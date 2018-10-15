Jayne Klein, Ken Ferrara, Carolyn Pizzuto, Michael F. Allen, Jesse Bane, Joseph S. Boddiford III, M. Scott Elliott, Mary-Dulany James, Deborah M. Turner, Edward A. Kouneski and Patrick A. Pollard | Community Foundation of Harford County

The Community Foundation of Harford County has elected board officers and several new board members.

Jayne Klein, a registered dietitian with Klein’s ShopRite, was re-elected president of the board. Also re-elected were Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, as vice president; and Carolyn Pizzuto, strategic planning professional, as secretary. Michael F. Allen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Harford Bank, was elected treasurer.

Elected to the board were Jesse Bane, administrator for the Town of Bel Air; Joseph S. Boddiford III, a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley; M. Scott Elliott, vice president of Harford Bank; Mary-Dulany James, of counsel with Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A.; and Deborah M. Turner, president of DMT Investments LLC.

Re-elected to the board were Edward A. Kouneski, a financial executive, and Patrick A. Pollard, senior vice president of wealth management with the Pollard Group, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

Community Foundation of Harford County board members promote and increase charitable giving by building and managing endowments and gifts to meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community.