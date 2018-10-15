Quantcast

Slain journalist to be recognized for work in arts community

By: Associated Press October 15, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — One of the five employees of a Maryland newspaper killed during a mass shooting is set to be honored for her contributions to the local arts community. The Capital Gazette reports its former employee Wendi Winters will be among five others receiving an Annie Award this week from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Winters is ...

