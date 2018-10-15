Quantcast

How M&T dominates local SBA loan market

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 15, 2018

M&T Bank once again played a significant role in Baltimore’s Small Business Administration loan market, capturing making nearly half of the market’s loans.

