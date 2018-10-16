Quantcast

Ballard Spahr attorneys represents Cuban journalist in asylum case

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 16, 2018

A Cuban journalist who came to the United States to flee persecution and was detained in south Texas since April has been granted asylum with help from a team of Baltimore attorneys.

