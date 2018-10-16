Julie Weaver | McDaniel College

McDaniel College named Julie Weaver as financial wellness coordinator. This new position has been created to help students navigate the complexities of paying for college, manage loan debt and other college-related expenses and learn how to budget and plan for the future.

She formerly served as a financial aid counselor at the college. Prior to coming to McDaniel in 2015, she was program manager for the Division of Innovation and Applied Research at Towson University. She spent nearly 15 years in finance with Deutsche Bank Securities, formerly Alex. Brown & Sons.