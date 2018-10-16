Quantcast

Lockheed Martin to release 3Q earnings report Oct. 23

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2018

Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin will webcast live its third quarter 2018 earnings results conference call Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Bruce Tanner, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2018 financial results, provide updates on ...

