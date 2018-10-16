Quantcast

Md. Pension Administration awards 5-year, $17M contract

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2018

The Maryland State Retirement Agency awarded a $17 million contract to Chantilly, Virginia-based Perspecta Inc., a U.S. government services provider, for business analysis and systems development on the Maryland Pension Administration System and other applications. The five-year contract represents both new and follow-on work for the company and has a total value of up to $17 million. Perspecta ...

