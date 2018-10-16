Quantcast

Mo’s Seafood to pay $1M to workers who sued over pay

By: Associated Press October 16, 2018

The company operating Mo's Seafood restaurants will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit with 34 former employees who said they were underpaid.

