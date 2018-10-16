Owings Mills retail booming

Hill Management Services Inc. started construction on the firm’s 10,368 square-foot retail center dubbed Red Run Station in Owings Mills on Tuesday.

The company expects to deliver the project at 11050 Red Run Blvd. in the spring of 2019. The retail center consists of six retail spaces and a pad site with roadside visibility.

“Our research shows this section of Baltimore County as an emerging retail corridor, especially considering the strong residential activity that continues to occur at the nearby Metro

Centre at Owings Mills and The View at Mill Run apartments. Owings Mills New Town, a planned community, is also less than two miles away,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president of Hill Management Services, said in a statement announcing the ground breaking.

Spaces at the development range from 1,500 to 2,100 square feet in size. They can also be combined to suit larger retail uses. A pad site in the center is designed for uses including boutique hotel, fast-casual restaurant, and pharmacy. Zoning on the project also allows for uses under light manufacturing and business major designations.

More than 75,000 residents live in a three-mile radius of the retail center, according to demographic information from Hill Management Services, and have an average household income of nearly $94,000.

Mill Station Costco set to open

Costco plans its grand opening at Mill Station, the former Owings Mills Mall site, on Thursday.

The wholesaler is the first of 30 retailers and restaurants planned to open at the roughly 620,000-square-foot retail center at 10200 block of Mill Run Circle. Previously announced tenants at the development include Homesense, a new concept store from TJX, Marshalls, Burlington and Five Below.

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, previously said the $108 million investment in Mill Station adds to the more than $1 billion in recent private investment in the area. The construction phase alone, he said, will create 250 jobs in Baltimore County.

“Mill Station, Metro Centre at Owings Mills and Foundry Row have now created an Owings Mills town center worthy of its growing community,” Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, who will attend the opening, said in a statement released Tuesday.