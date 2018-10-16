Quantcast

Administrative judge on Russell: ‘Things were out of control’

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 16, 2018

Baltimore City District Court Administrative Judge Barbara B. Waxman had heard complaints about Judge Devy Patterson Russell berating courtroom clerks and being unprofessional to her colleagues on the bench.

Tagged with:

Issue:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo