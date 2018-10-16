ADVERTISEMENT

STAFF ATTORNEY –

STATEWIDE ADVOCACY SUPPORT UNIT

Maryland Legal Aid announces temporary full-time position to qualified applicants with 3 to 5 years’ experience to assist victims and survivors of domestic violence, victims’ rights, sexual assault and stalking in seeking protective orders, longer term family law cases such as divorce and/or custody, and assist with other issues as housing-consumer issues related to the violence or abuse. Assigned to Baltimore City office, but will also provide coverage for time-sensitive urgent cases Protective Orders, Peace Orders, Contempt and Victims’ Rights in the Victim’s Rights Project main project areas (Baltimore City & Baltimore, Carroll & Howard Counties). Temporary grant through Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), administered through Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. Contract may be available through September 30, 2019. Experience with legal issues related to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking preferred. Admitted to practice in the State of Maryland required. Spanish language proficiency desirable. Apply online ator copy this URL